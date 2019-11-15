This year's Goop gift guide includes a $250,000 ticket to space and a chair that can simulate weightlessness

Goop just dropped its 2019 holiday gift guide, which includes a $US33,000 meat smoker and an automatic joint roller.

Here are 11 of the wildest items on the list.

Goop, the lifestyle company created by Gwyneth Paltrow, just dropped its 2019 holiday gift guide – and it’s as Goop-y as ever.

This year’s list includes sections like “the ridiculous but awesome gift guide, “the lover’s gift guide,” and “the wellness junkie’s gift” – the latter of which Goop proclaims “not to toot our own pelvic floor trainer, but this is where we shine.”

It should come as no surprise that Goop – which once sang the praises of a $US145,000 “vaginal egg” – features many eccentric and exorbitantly priced items in its gift guide. These items range from a $US250,000 reservation for Virgin Galactic’s forthcoming trips to space, a $US1,350 leather BDSM leather bondage kit, and a $US13o marijuana joint roller.

We rounded up some of the wildest selections, below.

Lunar rock edition of Noman Mailer’s “Moonfire”… meteorite included.

Price: $US275,000

It’s a limited-edition version of Norman Mailer’s “Moonfire,” which, yes, comes with its very own meteorite.

Gravity Balans chair

Price: $US1,999

A chair that simulates weightlessness doesn’t come cheap.

Special reserve Kaluga-Huso caviar hybrid

Price: $US16,000 for one kilogram

According to the Petrossian website, Kaluga-Huso is the “future of caviar.”

The Otto automatic joint roller

Price: $US130

Goop wants you to roll those joints in style.

Custom plant music installation

Price: $US25,000

It’s “an immersive plant music installation” designed “to make your plants sing,” according to the Data Garden website.

Infrared sauna blanket

Price: $US500

Take your heated blanket one step further.

Dehydrated caviar bar

Price: $US99

Just like the golden ticket chocolate bar from “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory,” except it’s caviar.

Reserve a seat to space with Virgin Galactic

Steven Counts for Virgin Galactic

Price: $US250,000

Snag a seat aboard one of the first commercial journeys to space.

Restraining arts kit

Price: $US1,350

All the leather cuffs you could ever need.

Luxe brass fire extinguisher

Price: $US250

“Because yes, even something as practical and purposeful as say, a fire extinguisher, can skew sexy,” Goop writes.

Four in a row wonderstone marble set

Price: $US1,495

Basically a fancy version of Connect Four.

