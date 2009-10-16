LIVE ANALYSIS: Google Q3 Strong, Just Ahead Of Estimates (GOOG)

Here’s the release…

Quick Take: Strong quarter, just ahead of whispers. EPS 5.89 beats street and whisper. Net revenue of $4.4 in line with whisper. Free cash flow was a positively enormous $2.5 billion.

Overall, not a blowout, but modestly ahead of expectations. Enough to drive the stock higher? Maybe a bit, but it’s had a hell of a run.

Revenue up 7% sequentially, which is strong. Google Sites revenue (more important) up 8%. Paid clicks (revenue units) up 14% sequential. Price per click drop a modest 6%.

Free cash flow is tremendous: $2.5 billion (Cash from ops of $2.7 billion less $186 million of CAPEX). That’s a $10 billion run-rate. The company is just absolutely spewing cash.

Valuation: Enterprise value is $150 billion, so stock is trading at 15X run-rate free cash flow. That’s reasonable. Not cheap, but reasonable.

Overall, another very impressive quarter.

CONFERENCE CALL NOTES (Rory Maher):

Schmidt is open to strategic acquisitions both big and small. I had only heard of small tuck-in plans before.

TAC of $1.6 Bill was below street expectations of about $1.8 Bill. – Positive

Increasing in hiring across the company, particularly in engineering and sales.

No specifics about YouTube monetization but 90% of top 50 AdAge advertisers ran campaigns on the site. Good indication they’re getting some premium advertisers onboard.

1/2 top 25 ad networks using the new Google Ad Exchange already. Pretty good uptake so far.

Launched Local Listing Ads recently (in beta). Display, easy for local advertisers to sign up. Sounds like an answer to Facebook’s Self-serve product.

Q&A:

Someone asked how big the new Ad Exchange could be for overall Google revs. Company gave no specifics. Probably because it won’t be a huge driver of overall revenue, which we’ve said before.

Management open to bigger, more strategic acquisitions (driver of rev, or big user-base Goog doesn’t currently reach), but don’t expect more than about one per year.

Capex – down 70%. Still investing, but capex can be lumpy. Eric wants them to be spending more on capex. Expect it to come back up.

Not going to be buying back shares any time soon.

90% of inventory on YouTube homepage sold out in Q3. Not a ton of colour on video ad rev.

Mobile searches up 30% in Q309. No specifics but we would imagine this is off of a pretty small base.

PREVIEW:

The Bottom Line: With GOOG shares up about 20% in the past month, the market is already counting on strong results. Specifically, the market expects the company to beat consensus estimates of $4.23 billion in revenue (whispers $4.3-$4.4 billion) and $5.39 in EPS (whispers $5.70).

Most investors are expecting sequential revenue growth in the mid-single-digits. Anything below that, or unexpectedly weak Q409 guidance will probably hammer the stock. We think the most likely scenario is that Google hits the whispers and says Q409 is looking slightly better than Q309 (but not much).

Background: At $535 the GOOG shares are trading at about 24 times 2009 P/E, which is below historical levels of about 30-times, but still pretty rich for a company this huge. The shares likely price in a modest recovery in 2H09 with continued growth into 2010.

Key Consensus Estimates:

Net Revenue $4.23 Billion ($4.4 whisper)

Non-GAAP EPS $5.39 ($5.70 whisper)

Non-GAAP Operating Income $2.28 Billion

Here is a snapshot from Citi analyst Mark Mahaney:

