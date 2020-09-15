WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The stars of 'The Goonies' 35 years later

Warner Bros. Pictures, Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk in ‘The Goonies.’

The cult classic movie “The Goonies” came out in 1985.

Sean Astin, who played de facto Goonies leader Mikey Walsh, went on to star as Samwise Gamgee in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Josh Brolin, who played his big brother Brand Walsh, joined the Marvel cinematic universe playing Thanos.

Other members of the ensemble, such as Ke Huy Quan, Jeff Cohen, and Kerri Green, have mostly quit acting.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s been 35 years since “The Goonies” hit theatres, grossing over $US124 million worldwide and becoming a cult classic.

Some members of the main cast have continued their acting careers, starring in more successful films and TV shows, while others quit Hollywood for good.

Here’s what the cast of “The Goonies” is up to 35 years later.

Sean Astin played the leader of The Goonies, Mikey Walsh.

Warner Bros. Pictures Sean Astin in ‘The Goonies.’

Astin was just 14 years old when he played Mikey. It was his movie debut.

Astin landed another iconic role in adulthood as Samwise Gamgee in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Getty Images Sean Astin today.

Now 49, Astin has also appeared in TV shows such as “The Big Bang Theory,” “Stranger Things,” and “Supergirl.”

Josh Brolin played Mikey’s older brother, Brand Walsh.

Warner Bros. Pictures Josh Brolin in ‘The Goonies.’

The character was known for his trademark red bandana.

“The Goonies” was also Brolin’s first movie.

Brolin has also enjoyed a successful acting career since “The Goonies.” He joined the Marvel cinematic universe as the villain Thanos in the “Avengers” movies.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Audi Josh Brolin attends the premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in 2019.

The last Avengers movie, “Avengers: Endgame,” came out in 2019. He is reprising the role for an episode of Marvel’s new TV series “What If…?” slated for a 2021 release.

Brolin also stars in a remake of the movie “Dune,” which will be released in December 2020.

Corey Feldman played the smart-mouthed Mouth.

Warner Bros. Pictures. Corey Feldman as Mouth in ‘The Goonies.’

Feldman was a bona-fide ’80s child star, appearing in movies such as “Gremlins,” “Stand By Me,” “The Lost Boys,” and “Licence To Drive.”

Feldman has continued acting in smaller projects while speaking publicly about his struggles with drug addiction.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Corey Feldman in 2019.

Feldman has voiced characters in the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” TV shows and video games. He also appeared on reality TV shows, including “The Two Coreys” with childhood friend Corey Haim and “Marriage Boot Camp” with his wife and brother.

In recent years, he has spoken out about his treatment as a child in Hollywood.

Ke Huy Quan played Data, the character with a gadget for every occasion.

Warner Bros. Pictures Ke Huy Quan in ‘The Goonies.’

Quan also starred in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” in 1984.

Quan has since moved behind the camera, working as a stunt coordinator on “X-Men” and “Enigma.”

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images Ke Huy Quan in 2017.

Quan has also earned credits as a cinematographer and assistant director. His last acting role was in “Second Time Around” in 2002.

Jeff Cohen played the clumsy Chunk.

Warner Bros. Pictures Jeff Cohen as Chunk in ‘The Goonies.’

The accident-prone member of the gang originated the “Truffle Shuffle.”

Cohen stopped acting, but he’s stayed in the industry as an entertainment lawyer.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly Jeff Cohen in 2013.

He attended Berkeley and earned his law degree from UCLA, then cofounded the entertainment law firm Cohen Gardner in 2002.

Kerri Green played the popular cheerleader Andy.

Warner Bros. Pictures Kerri Green as Andy in ‘The Goonies.’

“The Goonies” was Green’s first on-screen role.

She quit Hollywood to study art at Vassar College, though she occasionally still acts.

Trevor Owens/Contributor/Getty Images Kerri Green in 2009.

She most recently starred in the film “Complacent” in 2012, her first acting role in over a decade. Before that, she appeared on “ER” and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Martha Plimpton delivered legendary one-liners as Stef.

Warner Bros. Pictures Martha Plimpton as Stef in ‘The Goonies.’

Among her memorable lines are “I feel like I’m babysitting, except I’m not getting paid,” and “Next time you kiss him, do it with your eyes open. It’s a whole different experience” after Andy accidentally kisses Mikey.

Plimpton has continued to enjoy a successful acting career with starring roles in TV shows such as “The Good Wife,” “Raising Hope,” and “Younger.”

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images Martha Plimpton attends the premiere of Disney’s ‘Frozen 2.’

She also voiced the character of Yelena in “Frozen II.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.