Check Out Google's Crazy Offices In Zurich

Photo: Camenzind Evolution
Google’s offices are really incredible places. They’re filled with all sorts of odd, playful touches. They make going to work look like it would be fun.A few weeks ago, we published photos of its new offices in Tel Aviv.
We have new photos of Google’s offices. This time it’s Google’s engineering hub in Zurich. Camenzind Evolution, the firm that designed the Tel Aviv space, did the Zurich space in 2007.
Camenzind interviewed Googler employees, or as they’re called in Zurich, Zooglers, to see what they wanted from an office. It found that the “personal workspace needed to be functional and more neutral, communal areas had to offer strong visual and more aesthetically enjoyable and entertaining qualities to stimulate creativity, innovation and collaboration.”
Just like Google’s space in Tel Aviv, the Zurich offices are surreal. They are filled with micro conference rooms, game rooms, snack rooms, and, oh yeah, some space to do work.
Because Zurich engineers have to talk to employees from around the world, there are little conference hubs all over the place
Hi Penguin! (The designers wanted to give each section of the office a feel and a theme, this part seems to be the North Pole)
