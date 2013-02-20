Check Out Google's Crazy Offices In Zurich

Jay Yarow
Google Zurich Office 026

Photo: Camenzind Evolution

Google’s offices are really incredible places. They’re filled with all sorts of odd, playful touches. They make going to work look like it would be fun.A few weeks ago, we published photos of its new offices in Tel Aviv.

We have new photos of Google’s offices. This time it’s Google’s engineering hub in Zurich.  Camenzind Evolution, the firm that designed the Tel Aviv space, did the Zurich space in 2007.

Camenzind interviewed Googler employees, or as they’re called in Zurich, Zooglers, to see what they wanted from an office. It found that the “personal workspace needed to be functional and more neutral, communal areas had to offer strong visual and more aesthetically enjoyable and entertaining qualities to stimulate creativity, innovation and collaboration.”

Just like Google’s space in Tel Aviv, the Zurich offices are surreal. They are filled with micro conference rooms, game rooms, snack rooms, and, oh yeah, some space to do work.

It's a pretty nondescript building from the outside

But inside, it's very Google-y

There is, of course, a slide

It's a serious slide

It drops employees into an eating area

This is a fun way to get to lunch

Google offers free breakfast, lunch, and dinner all cooked by an in-house chef

Another look at some of the food

The office doesn't have *just* slides. It has also has poles.

You can drop from one floor to the next

A flowery Google sign

A less flowery Google sign

Subway tile Google sign

Play!

There are work-out spaces in the office

But, perhaps more importantly, there are a lot of areas for playing games

Google wanted it to be a fun, playable environment

There's a little soccer and basketball area

It's not that hard to dunk on this net

In addition to games, there's space for rocking out

There is also fake rocking out with video games

Do people ever work at this office? It seems like some people do.

Here's a similar meeting space, but this guy is lounging

These folks are working!

This guy, too

We're not sure what's up with these seats, but they don't look ideal for working

These weird things are all over the place. They're little conference spaces.

Because Zurich engineers have to talk to employees from around the world, there are little conference hubs all over the place

Some of these eggs are just dropped in the middle of work spaces

Here's what it looks like inside one of those weird egg shaped conference spaces

Sometimes they get a very special pattern on the outside

Other times they look completely different!

Here's the interior of those arctic themed domes

Hi Penguin! (The designers wanted to give each section of the office a feel and a theme, this part seems to be the North Pole)

There are also gondolas with flare converted into conference call spaces

You can also sit outside the gondola and chat

Here's a fake snowy space for meetings

Fake skiing space

Inside the ski rooms

Graffiti

The inside of the 80s-style New York Subway gondola with graffiti

These are probably the best of the bunch

There are lots of snacking options

There is a library space

And it's pretty cool

It's another good conference space for Googlers

Speaking of relaxing, there's this room with aquariums

Here's an employee relaxing in a tub filled with foam in front of a fish tank

And if that's not relaxing enough, there are massage rooms

We're not exactly sure what's going on here. A little one on one meeting before a massage?

Look at the rocks on the ground, there are lots of details like this in the office

The tech stop for employees has a beach theme

Fake sand footprints

Oh hi, rubber ducky

Tire chairs in a conference room

A sky lounge to hang out and eat

Here's the jungle room

Leafy!

A good place to read a book? (Who reads books at Google?)

Another unique conference space

A relaxing atmosphere

There's a movie room

From the back of the movie room looking forward

This is a different look

Another closer look at that wall

This is a weird seat for working in

Another conference space

This subway style spot is good for snacking

A Googler is playing with a 3D printer from Makerbot

A room for moonshots?

Those things on the wall will give you nightmares

Darth Vader

It's not just gorgeous indoor space, either

There is a backyard space that's open for employees to hang out in

Here's another look at the outdoor space

Zooglers hanging out on a warm day

Learn About Google Now, The Mobile Assistant That Is Putting Siri To Shame

Still want more Google office space?

Check out Google's crazy offices in Tel Aviv →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features google sai-us