Check Out Google's Crazy Offices In Zurich

Google’s offices are really incredible places.
They’re filled with all sorts of odd, playful touches. They make going to work look like it would be fun.
No Google office exemplifies this spirit of work and whimsy better than Google’s engineering hub in Zurich. Design firm Camenzind Evolution did the Zurich space in 2007.
The Zurich offices are surreal. They are filled with micro conference rooms, game rooms, snack rooms, and, oh yeah, some space to do work.
Because Zurich engineers have to talk to employees from around the world, there are little conference hubs all over the place.
Hi Penguin! (The designers wanted to give each section of the office a feel and a theme, this part seems to be the North Pole).
