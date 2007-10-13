Google's Zeitgeist Speakers Even Wowed Googlers

Miguel Helft of the NYT has already detailed some of the speakers who headlined Google’s Zeitgeist conference this week: Bill Clinton (teleconference), Al Gore, David Cameron (Britain’s Conservative Party leader), Dick Parsons, Fred Smith, Tom Brokaw, and the decidedly un-digital Yvon Chouinard (founder of Patagonia). What Miguel didn’t mention was how impressed even dynastically wealthy Googlers in attendance were by this line-up. The admiration, by the way, extended to Google’s own Eric Schmidt, who is a shoo-in to be the next billionaire-turned-national-politician.



One interesting tidbit: A conference attendee says that Bill Clinton was full of praise for Al Gore (who deserves it), and even went out of his way to mention Gore several times in a short presentation. Gore, meanwhile, whose celebrity (and influence?) arguably now exceeds that his former boss, did not mention fellow-speaker Clinton once.

We’re interpreting here, but we assume that Gore is still ripped about the Monica incident. If so, we have some advice for the Nobel winner: Let it go, Al, let it go! (And some more: Run for president!)

