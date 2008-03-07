Google's YouTube To Power Other Video Sites?

We hear that Google is preparing to announce a new “white label” video hosting service that would let Web publishers use YouTube’s video infrastructure to run their own video sites.



Update 3/12/08: Our source was right! Details here.

How would this work? We don’t know, but here’s our guess: Instead of going to YouTube to upload videos, people would be able to upload videos directly to Google’s servers through a partner’s site. The publisher wouldn’t lose their user’s attention — or any pageviews — and would be able to sell ads around the videos. YouTube would host the videos, and probably serve ads on the videos. They might offer revenue sharing to publishers, or use the ads to justify the costs of hosting and delivering the video.

We hear the announcement could come next Wednesday. If true, it would be competing with similar offerings from companies like Brightcove, Twistage, VSocial, and VideoEgg, which is doing fewer of these deals to focus on its ad network.

Have any information? Post to the comments, or email us at [email protected].

Update: Standard no-comment from YouTube. “We do not comment on rumours and speculation. We have nothing to announce at this time.”

