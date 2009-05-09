Google's "We're Not A Monopoly" PowerPoint Presentation

Update: Google sent us a colour version of the deck. We’ve embedded it instead. Here’s the company’s response, too.



Earlier: An organisation called Consumer Watchdog landed a copy of a presentation Google is showing around Washington D.C. in its effort to ease lawmaker concerns about the whole Google-Actually-IS-Evil thing.

We’ve embedded it and a version Consumer Watchdog marked up with counter-arguments below:







Publish at Scribd or explore others: Internet & Technolog Research privacy antitrust

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.