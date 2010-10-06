Google Blows A Lot Of Money On Weird Investments – Here's Why

Unlike some tech giants, Google isn’t afraid to open its wallet and spend the billions in cash it generates from its lucrative search business.



Sometimes Google makes smart investments, like when it bought YouTube, or Android.

Other times though, Google’s decisions leave us scratching our heads.

Some examples of weird uses of cash (click on each item to learn more):

$40 million on Windmills

$86 million low-income housing tax credit

114 megawatts of Wind power from NextEra Energy

A full-time Beekeeper

$1 million in shweeb, a human powered monorail

fibre optic networks across America.

$500 million in Clearwire

A prototype mirror for solar

$3.9 million in genetics testing

$30 million in space travel

Remember: Google is a web-based advertising and software company. Why does it blow money on things like spacetrips and bicycle-powered monorails? These are obivously non-core businesses and investments.

Our guess: Google doesn’t spend a lot of money on traditional advertising. Maybe funding quirky projects like windmills and beekeeping is Google’s way of defining its brand. These projects also likely boost employee morale.

That’s fine and good, but if shareholders get another year so of flat stock due to a decelerating single revenue stream, they might start wondering why the company’s money doesn’t entirely go toward revinestments closer to Google’s core competencies.

