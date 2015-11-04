Google's VP of Finance will be Tesla's new CFO

Tesla reported third-quarter earnings on Tuesday and held a conference call after markets closed.

CEO Elon Musk made a big announcement: the company has named a new CEO, Jason Wheeler, who was vice president of finance and has been talked about as a successor to Google’s outgoing CFO

Patrick Pichette.

As it turns out, Wheeler will now take over from Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja, who announced earlier this year that he would retire.

Musk described Wheeler as a “supersmart guy” and a “great cultural fit with company.”

Musk added that Ahuja and Wheeler would work toogether for the remainder of the year to make for a smooth transition.

