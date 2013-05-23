Sergey Brin's Complete Vision For How Self-Driving Cars Could Make Everything So Much Better

Sergey Brin, CEO and co-founder of Google, wearing a Google Glass

Google co-founder Sergey Brin is dedicating most of his time to self-driving cars, he tells Brad Stone of Bloomberg Businessweek.



Brin had been working on Google Glass, but he says it’s “basically done.” So it’s on to the next thing.

And here is his complete vision for how self-driving cars can improve our lives. We have to admit, it’s pretty darn compelling:

Autonomous cars may seem like a gimmick, he begins, but when you consider all the time that people won’t be devoting to their rear view mirrors, and all the efficiencies that come from cars that could be zipping between errands rather than idling in parking lots, the world looks like a very different place. Car ownership would be unnecessary, because your car (maybe shared with your neighbours) will act like a taxi that’s summoned when needed. The elderly and the blind could be thoroughly integrated into society. Traffic deaths could be eradicated. Every person could gain lost hours back for working, reading, talking, or searching the Internet.

