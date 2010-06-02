Google's Video Universe Is Massive

Photo: Steve Rosenbaum, Magnify.net

Various Google watchers and conspiracy theorists spent some time last week trying to decode why YouTube wasn’t front-and-centre at the launch of Google TV.Well, the trick to understanding Google is that you have to be able to play three-dimensional chess. Because of the sheer size of the company, and the number of things being done under the massive Google umbrella, sometimes you have to step back to see the whole picture.



First, let’s talk about the business. Google, for those of you who’ve been living under a rock for the past 10 years, is in the ad business. Big time. They’ve turned an agile little search bar into a massive cash machine, throwing off $23 billion last year in ad revenue. That’s pretty neat trick. But Google has been able to see the future — and Google naysayers have been saying for a while — “yeah, well, this text ad thing isn’t going to grow this fast forever.” True enough.

This is why Google has been driving hard and fast in a whole lot of endeavours that, until you zoom out, may seem somewhat disjointed.

In the past few months, Google has closed on three transactions that are worth highlighting. WebM (Formerly On2, the owners of the codec VP8), Episodic (a tiny long form video software co.), and AdMob (a mobile ad network). What do these three things have in common? Video.

Next up, Google last week announces Google TV, a hardware / software solution that provides a TV Guide experience in a whole bunch of consumer electronics. More on this in a minute, but keep in mind — video.

And then there’s the little reported purchase of Global IP Solutions as a solution for the Google Android mobile operating system’s video chat. Starting to see a pattern?

What Google knows is that text and display advertising can only take it so far. Meanwhile, the U.S. TV ad market is projected to be $69.5 billion in 2010. Google’s revenue for the first quarter of 2010 was $6.77 billion. This is pretty compelling maths.

Video is moving from broadcast towers and coax cable to web delivery. And web delivery puts the way video ads are sold, delivered, and priced up for grabs. Google has looked to the future, and the future is video. And it has been building and acquiring the elements to build the best video ad network possible.

So far, it’s hard to see them as anything other than the hands-down leader. Microsoft, after an ill-fated attempt at Web TV (aka MSNtv), acquired way back in 1997, seems to have video ads on the back burner. Apple, which is certainly winning on the content distribution / monetization side, has no video ad network aspirations that they’ve made public.

So, into this market, both mature by some measures an nascent by others, Google arrives with Google TV. By any measure, the time is right. Google TV’s tag line says it all: “TV meets Web, Web meets TV.”

Google TV will have a pretty engaging set of feature functions when it rolls out in the fall of 2010. Among them:

With the Sony television sets, hardware will be integrated.

For non-Sony HDTVs, external hardware will use HDMI.

Hardware will be available exclusively from Best Buy.

Once you buy the hardware, the service will be free.

Google TV will eventually integrate with Sony Playstation.

You’ll be able to download and run Android apps from your TV.

The technology “stack” is the Android OS (2.1 to start) with the Chrome browser.

Google TV will be available to consumers by fall 2010 in the U.S.

So the question worth asking is this — is Google TV just another product in the Google video stack?, or is it the centrepiece to an emerging strategy?

Take a look at the other software products that can be placed in the Google video stack, and you can see an elegance to Google TV’s position as an open hardware/software entry ramp to web video.

Products:

AdMob: The acquisition has just been approved, adding this mobile ad product to Google’s already significant DART/Doubleclick offering. AdMob has created a number of ad units for iPhone and Android applications, including interactive video ad units and expandable rich media ads.

Google TV Ads: An online marketplace where advertisers can upload video spots and place them on more than a dozen networks, including ABC Family, through services from the DISH Network and TiVo.

WebM: Google’s big open video plan is called the WebM Project. It will make the VP8 video codec, which it acquired when it bought On2 for $133 million, an open source standard. It will also use the open source Vorbis codec for audio.

Android: The Android operating system that allows developers to write code in Java, controlling a wide variety of mobile devices.

Chrome: Google Chrome is a web browser developed by Google that uses the WebKit layout engine and application framework. As of April 2010, Chrome was the third most widely used browser, with 6.73% of share worldwide.

Episodic: Episodic describes itself as a comprehensive platform for broadcasting live and on-demand video to the web or any web-enabled device. The platform lets publishers and marketers host, stream, measure and monetise video content. Google acquired Episodic on April 3, 2010.

Global IP Solutions: A recent purchase, and a possible sign of a video chat implementation for Android.

AdSense For Video: A customised solution for your Flash video player. InVideo ads are complemented by contextually targeted text overlays drawn from the world’s largest advertiser network. Ads are non-intrusive and sit in the bottom portion of the viewing area

And finally, of course, there’s YouTube.

Google has made an effort to keep YouTube’s growth and Google’s interest in web video on parallel tracks. Why? Because both endeavours have the same end game — with different content providers. YouTube is still very much a user-generated video enterprise, and advertisers are still looking to put their messages near professional content created for television.

This is likely changing, but not overnight, and meanwhile there’s that big pile of Broadcast Advertising dollars moving inexorably from Broadcast networks to the web.

YouTube is the number two search engine in the world — and as such, will be central to Google TV. It’s an inevitable part of what Google TV will deliver, simply based on volume.

There are 24 hours worth of videos uploaded each minute onto YouTube and 45 million home page impressions every day. The site gets more than 2 billion views daily and monetizes a billion videos per week that managed to triple partner ad revenue in 2009. Expect a new product called YouTube Leanback to arrive shortly — but it won’t compete with Google TV.

In summary, Google TV is a powerful and central next step for a company that sees its future in video. Google TV will likely tie in to Google Checkout, AdWords, and AdSense. The result will give content providers both an ad and a subscription model option.

At stake are billions of dollars in ad revenue. That’s way too much of an ad sector in play for Google to not take it seriously. Now we know they do.

Steve Rosenbaum is founder and CEO of Magnify.net, a NYC-based platform for Realtime Video Discovery and Curation. He has been building and growing consumer-content businesses since 1992. He was the creator and Executive Producer of MTV UNfiltered, a series that was the first commercial application of user-generated video in commercial TV. Follow Steve on Twitter @Magnify.

