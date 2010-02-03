Google's Video Audience Is More Than Double Its Nearest Competitor

Google, driven primarily by its YouTube site, is the far and away leader in online video with 90% of total unique video viewers online. As of January 2010 its monthly unique viewing audience was nearly 140 million.



Even more impressive is that it continues to grow while its competitors growth has lagged the past year.

Of the top 8 video sites, Google grew its unique viewers every month from June 2009 through December 2009.

