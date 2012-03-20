Google's Vic Gundotra Owns This Gun -- And He Knows How To Use It

Photo: Springfield Armory

A warning to anybody who would mess with Vic Gundotra, the exec in charge of Google’s social network.He sleeps with a gun in a safe by his bed, and has been trained how to use it by a member of the local SWAT team.



We know this because last night Gundotra posted on (where else) his Google+ page a tale of how he chased off a strange man who rang his doorbell late at night. (Buzzfeed reported on this earlier.)

As he put it, “I entered the code to the security safe by the bed as my wife dialed 911. As she spoke with the operator, I loaded the cartridge on my Springfield XD ACP 45 which was stored in the safe. Fortunately one of our good friends is a member of the SWAT team and currently a police detective. He has helped train my wife and I on the use of the gun, including encouraging us to add a SureFire X300 weapon light.”

Later, when the man rang the doorbell again, Gundotra yelled at him that he had the wrong house. Eventually the man ran off — only to try the same thing across the street.

“It’s funny how calm you can be with a Springfield XD in your hand,” writes Gundotra. “And for extra measure, my Springfield XD stays by the bedside tonight.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.