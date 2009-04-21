Google Unveils Experimental News Timeline

Google (GOOG) Labs has unveiled a new, experimental way of displaying the news called “News Timeline.” It looks a little bit like Newser or even OMG.yahoo.com but of course, super organised and Googly.



We’re not sure if we could get used to it or not, but let’s just say that we think this is what happens when you marginalize your designers.

The site was unveiled at a Google Labs press day. TechCrunch has a full writeup of what they unveiled. In addition, they rolled out a new way of showing images.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.