Google's TV Ad Platform Will Reach Almost One Third Of Americans By Early 2011

You don’t hear much about Google’s TV advertising platform these days, but it appears that Google is quietly and steadily building it out.



In fact, Google says it will reach 35 million households — almost one third of the U.S. pay TV households — by early 2011.

Today, the company announced a deal with Verizon’s FiOS service, which brings another 3 million households into the Google TV platform, across more than 50 networks. Google doesn’t specify which networks are participating on FiOS — probably mostly mid- to low-end networks — but it’s a start.

While Google has struggled to sell ads beyond the Internet in the past, at some point someone is going to shake up the TV ad market, so Google might as well try.

One challenge is that its Google TV software — in theory, a great place to put ads, too — could be seen as a threat by TV providers and networks, which may limit how much those companies want to work with Google. Some TV networks have already blocked Google TV from accessing their web content. (Though it doesn’t look like Google TV is going to be a huge hit anytime soon — early reviews are mostly sub-par.)

Earlier: David Pogue Slams Google TV

