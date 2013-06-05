Google's Top Three Executives Are Building Their Own $82 Million Airport

Google’s top three executives — Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Eric Schmidt — are building their own $82 million airport in San Jose, California.



Bloomberg TV’s Jon Erlichman went on site and shot a video of where the airport is being built.

It’s currently a parking lot next to the San Jose airport. When it’s done, the Google guys will have 29 acres for themselves and five hangars. One of the hangers will be large enough to house a Boeing 747, or 767.

Erlichman reports the three executive own about a dozen planes through a holding company called Blue City Holdings. To maintain each plane in a hangar at their airport costs $15-$20,000 per month.

Page and Brin are worth $23 billion apiece. Schmidt’s net worth is estimated at $8.2 billion, so this isn’t a huge amount of money for them.

