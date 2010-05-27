Google Sales Boss "Hopes" Google Apps Are A Billion-Dollar Business In 3-4 Years

Google’s top sales boss “hopes” Google apps become a billion dollar business in the next three to four years.



Speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt today, Nikesh Arora said he thinks Google will capitalise as large corporations move from desktop based systems to the cloud.

He noted that all the startups presenting are at the conference are building consumer applications using cloud computing.

“For the first time in history, we’re designing stuff for consumers, then the enterprise…So, enterprises are lagging. And the enterprises are in legacy systems. We believe things move to the cloud. Clearly, in that context we believe Google apps are wonderful things.”

Right now, Google’s app business is only a $50 million business on an annual basis.

