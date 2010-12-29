Google's Head Of Design Gushes About How Great Quora Is

Photo: Antonio Manfredonio

Quora has been receiving a lot of praise in the last few days (see here and here) but this one might be the most important.Google’s head of design, Irene Au, gushed about the Q&A site last week, and Forbes picked up the comments yesterday. Here’s what Au said:



I admire Quora’s design. That’s been a very successful design, not only visually, but also for interaction in terms of how they have built in mechanics for ensuring high quality content. For a Q&A site, it didn’t turn into a Yahoo Answers with spammy answers. There’s a lot of really rich high quality content there. It’s one of my favourite sites to visit on a daily basis now. Kudos to Rebekah Cox and the team there.

We don’t know if Au is an isolated character at Google, or if other top people in Mountain View are falling in love with Quora as well.

If they are, could Google possibly make a run at acquiring Quora? Sure it just bought Aardvark, another Q&A service, but Quora is different. It has great social features pulling in early adopters.

If Google is really trying to master social, the Quora team with its roots in Facebook could be a great pick up.

That said, it’s probably too early for Quora to sell out, and Google might not be willing to pay the premium to get Quora founder Adam D’Angelo to change his mind.

