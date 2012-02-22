Google's 'Terminator' Glasses Will Contain A Camera And Track Your Location

Google’s augmented reality eyeglasses are going to include a camera and information pulled from Google’s location-based services, like Maps and Latitude.



Nick Bilton at the New York Times uncovered some new information about the glasses, which were first reported by 9to5Google.

The basic idea is that people will wear the glasses to see a computerized overlay on the world around them — just like the Arnold Schwarzenegger character in The Terminator movies.

Here’s what’s new, according to Bilton’s report.

They’ll cost about the same as a smartphone.

A built-in low-resolution camera will look at what the user is seeing, and overlay information about buildings and nearby friends. Google wants to make sure that customers — and the people being watched — are aware of the privacy implications of this.

It’s being led by Steve Lee, who created Google Latitude, a service that lets Google users check in to locations and keep track of other Latitude users on a map (with everybody’s permission, of course). That service never really took off, and at last year’s Google I/O conference it was pushing Foursquare instead. Sergey Brin is also leading the project, as has been previously reported.

It’s just an experiment, and Google isn’t really thinking of ways to make money from it.

All in all, Project X sounds a lot like what Google Labs used to be — a catch-all for kind of weird and ambitious projects that might someday become actual commercial products. Google shut down Labs earlier this year as part of Larry Page’s streamlining effort.

