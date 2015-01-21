Google's Ten Biggest Acquisitions

Jillian D'Onfro

Since its launch in 1998, Google has acquired more than 170 companies.

To help put some of those big buys into perspective, digital marketing agency Aptitude put together a neat infographic about the company’s top ten most expensive acquisitions and the strategy behind them. (We put together our own list of Google’s most important acquisitions here.)

Take a look:

Google AcquisitionsAptitude

