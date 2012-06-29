Google's Sundar Pichai Just Zinged Microsoft

Google’s Sundar Pichai, who’s in charge of Chrome and was on stage at Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O, isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to Microsoft.



First, he showed a bunch of videos demonstrating Google’s Apps — like Google Docs and Google Hangout — in enterprise use cases on Stage.

Then he said, “try doing that with Sharepoint.”

Google is trying to crack collaboration and other parts of the enterprise that Microsoft has traditionally dominated with Sharepoint, its enterprise collaboration software.

Good one, Sundar!

