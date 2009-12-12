Google Makes Searching Faster And Easier

Google announced two new tweaks to its search offerings today.



The Google suggest box now has more data in it. If you type in “Brooklyn weather,” on Google.com, at the bottom of the suggested results you’ll get a picture of the coming forecast.

Similarly, if you type in “Delta 140” you’ll get information on a Delta flight, and whether or not it’s arriving late or on time.

The other feature is called quick scroll and it works with Chrome.

Here’s how. You look for a term on Google. You click through on a result. The page you’re directed to is a big fat mess of words you mostly don’t care about. Google’s scroll motion automatically takes you to the keywords you’ve searched for.

This way you don’t have to sort around for what you care about. Convenient if it’s buried in a haze of words you find irrelevant.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.