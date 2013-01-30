Google's Entire Strategy Can Be Boiled Down To 7 Words

Google CEO Larry Page

Google really isn’t that evil, Blind Five Year Old’s A.J. Kohn writes.That’s because its underlying strategy is pretty simple, and seemingly harmless: “Get people to use the Internet more.”



“That’s it,” Kohn writes. “The more time people spend on the Internet the more time they’ll engage in revenue generating activities such as viewing and clicking display ads and performing searches.”

That’s why almost all of Google’s efforts are focused on improving Internet access and speed, Kohn says, with the goal of shortening the distance between any activity and the Internet.

Kohn points to some of Google’s products to advance his argument:

Google Chrome has made browsing the Internet much faster and more efficient.

The launch of the Android OS made it possible for people to access the Internet from their phones.

Google Now stimulates more Internet activity by pushing you content based on your search history and online behaviour.

Google fibre brings you broadband Internet that is 100x as fast as your cable company’s.

“A self driving car unlocks a vast amount of time that could be spent on the Internet.”

Google Glass will allow you to jump out of an aeroplane and still be connected to the Internet.

