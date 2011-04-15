Google's Stock Tanks

Photo: www.julienberthier.org

Google’s stock is starting the day down 6% as investors react to last night’s cloudy earnings report.The earnings report was essentially solid, but expenses were up, and Larry Page didn’t massage the Wall Street analysts.



This led to analysts at Morgan and Oppenheimer lowering price targets, and Citi downgrading the stock.

