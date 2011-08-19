It's Getting Uglier For Google

The market’s snap reaction the Google buying Motorola: Ugh.



The stock is down over 10% in the last five days, which is worse than the NASDAQ, or Apple over the same period.

For the day it’s off 5%, but the broader market is getting pummelled.

What’s it mean in the long run? Not much. If Google pulls off the integration, it should work out well and stock will soar.

But in short term, it’s more evidence that no one really believes this is a good deal for the software company.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.