Google Displayed Homophobic Results For St Louis Cardinals Search For Hours -- Here's Why

If you Googled “St. Louis Cardinals” before 5 pm on Monday, you may have some gotten unexpected and unpleasant search results:

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Wikipedia page was inappropriately edited Monday morning, and although it didn’t take long for the page to get fixed, it took Google several hours to catch up. Google pulls from Wikipedia and, apparently, doesn’t update its crawlers in real-time.

Disgruntled Red Sox fans allegedly edited the Wikipedia page early Monday morning after a rare obstruction call earned the Cardinals a win in the third game of the World Series Saturday night.

To prevent any more Wikipedia sabotage, restrictions were placed on the Cardinals’ page at 4:45 pm EST that are only allowing administrators to edit it for one month, until Nov. 28, long after the World Series has ended. No such restriction has been place on the Red Sox page — yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.