Google's Smart Watch Is Just Months Away

Google’s smart watch is reportedly in late-stage development and is almost complete.

Business Insider first learned about Google’s smart watch in January.

Now, Google is in talks with suppliers in Asia to mass produce the smart watch, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Google’s smart watch will be integrated with Google Now, a smart, personal assistant that comes with all new Android phones. (It’s kind of like Google’s version of Siri, the assistant on Apple’s iPhones and iPads.) It will also likely pair with your smartphone.

Battery life is a major concern with wearable gadgets like smart watches, activity trackers, and smart eyewear. But Google has reportedly been working on ensuring that users won’t need to frequently charge the watch.

Wearable tech is on track to become a $US50 billion market in the next two to three years, according to Credit Suisse. Today it’s roughly a $US3- to $US5 billion market.

Between Google Glass and its impending smart watch, Google seems to be positioning itself to become a dominant player in the wearable tech market.

