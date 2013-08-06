Why Google's Sergey Brin Paid $US330,000 For The World's First Lab-Grown Burger

Google co-founder Sergey Brin funded the world’s first lab-grown beef burger, which was cooked and eaten in London on Monday.

The taste still needs work; but the idea is good.

The hamburger’s creator, Professor Mark Post of Maastricht University, believes that so-called Cultured Beef could solve the coming food crisis and help combat climate change.

There are also ethical concerns about how factory-farmed animals are treated.

“When you see how these cows are treated, it’s certainly something I’m not comfortable with,” Brin said in a film sponsored by the Cultured Beef project.

That’s why the billionaire Internet entreprenuer backed the €250,000 ($US331,200) project.

“Some people think this is science fiction,” Brin said. “I actually think that’s a good thing. If what you’re doing is not seen by people as science fiction, it’s not transformative enough.”

