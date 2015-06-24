Google founder Sergey Brin and wife Anne Wojcicki have gotten divorced

Steve Jennings / Stringer MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – DECEMBER 12: Anne Wojcicki and Sergey Brin (L-R) are presenters at the 2014 Breakthrough Prizes Awarded in Fundamental Physics and Life Sciences Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on December 12, 2013 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for MerchantCantos)

Google cofounder Sergey Brin and 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki have gotten divorced after eight years of marriage. They married in 2007 and have two children together.

The divorce was quietly approved in May by a court in Santa Clara County.

In 2013, the pair separated after Brin had a relationship with another woman at Google who worked in the Glass division, Recode’s Liz Gannes and Kara Swisher reported at the time. Brin’s affair, which was with a woman named Amanda Rosenberg, reportedly blindsided Wojcicki. Rosenberg had also been romantically tied to another powerful Googler at the time, Hugo Barra.

Rosenberg and Brin are no longer romantically linked, a source familiar with the couple tells Business Insider. Both Wojcicki and Brin have gone on to date other people since their separation, but they live close by each other in Los Altos and continue to raise their children as a team, the source said.

Brin is currently dating Nicole Shanahan, the founder of patent technology company ClearAccessIP; the pair attended a Jamaica wedding together in June.

Wojcicki and Brin had a prenuptial agreement in place, so their divorce shouldn’t impact Google very much. The pair reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount of money. Brin is worth an estimated $US30 billion.

A spokesman for Brin declined to comment, as did a spokesman for Wojcicki.

Wojcicki, who is also a successful tech executive, has raised more than $US110 million for her human genome startup, 23andMe; Google is one of the company’s investors. Susan Wojcicki, Anne’s sister, was one of Google’s earliest employees and is currently the head of Google’s YouTube business.

