Google's Self-Driving Cars Just Got One Step Closer To Reality In California

The California Senate passed a bill today that would let autonomous vehicles roam the state’s roads and highways.California Senate Bill 1298 passed in a unanimous vote of 37-0, reports Wired. The bill outlines safety and performance standards for self-driving cars, such as the one famously demonstrated by Google. The bill now heads to the State Assembly where it is expected to pass, perhaps within the next month, says Wired.



It’s not quite as far reaching as the bill passed in Nevada, which approved self-driving cars on its roads. This bill outlines a method to let the California Highway Patrol test these cars. Arizona, Hawaii, Florida and Oklahoma are all in the process of passing similar bills.

If you’ve never seen these things in action, take a minute and watch the video of a blind man being driven around town in one of Google’s cars. It’s awesome!

