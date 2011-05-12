Google’s Self Driving Cars

HedgeFundLIVE.com — Only a year after acknowledging that it was developing cars that could be safely driven without human intervention, Google is lobbying for legislation trying to make Nevada the first state where driverless cars could legally operate on public roads. The lobbyist claims the autonomous technology would be safer than human drivers, offer more fuel efficient cars and promote economic development. Furthermore, the robotic vehicles would increase energy efficiency while reducing road injuries and deaths.



For those that don’t see it possible to have self driving cars, Google has already started testing using Toyota Priuses and an Audi TT to prove you all wrong. click here for full article. http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/googles-self-driving-cars



