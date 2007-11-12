Google's Secret Talks With Simon Fuller

Google has been negotiating with UK entertainment entrepreneur Simon Fuller for about a year, the Guardian says. Whatever deal they are working on (the Guardian doesn’t have the details) is supposed to:
- “revolutionise the way entertainment and music are distributed.”
- “Change the way TV is watched over the Internet.
So they’re trying to do the same thing everyone else is? We look forward to the details.
