Google's Secret Talks With Simon Fuller

Google has been negotiating with UK entertainment entrepreneur Simon Fuller for about a year, the Guardian says. Whatever deal they are working on (the Guardian doesn’t have the details) is supposed to:

“revolutionise the way entertainment and music are distributed.”

“Change the way TV is watched over the Internet.

So they’re trying to do the same thing everyone else is? We look forward to the details.

