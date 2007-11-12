Google's Secret Talks With Simon Fuller

Henry Blodget

Google has been negotiating with UK entertainment entrepreneur Simon Fuller for about a year, the Guardian says.  Whatever deal they are working on (the Guardian doesn’t have the details) is supposed to:

  • “revolutionise the way entertainment and music are distributed.”
  • “Change the way TV is watched over the Internet.

So they’re trying to do the same thing everyone else is?  We look forward to the details.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

google sai-us