Google's Search Share Grew In February, Says Hitwise (GOOG)

Google’s search share is growing again: Hitwise says Google got 66.44% of U.S. Web searches in February, up a hair from its 65.98% share in both January ’08 and December ’07 (PDF).



How’d that compare to its rivals? Yahoo’s (YHOO) share came in at 20.59%, down a bit from January, Microsoft’s (MSFT) grew a tiny amount to 6.95%, and IAC’s (IACI) Ask fell to 4.16%.

Boilerplate: This is one set of data from one source. And the month-to-month changes of 0.05% market share are insignificant to the companies’ businesses. But Google, at least, should find some reassurance that it’s gaining share again.

