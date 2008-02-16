Google's Search Results Getting Video Ads (GOOG)

Google is adding video ads to its search result pages. For now, advertisers will pay the same amount to run the videos as they do for text ads, which means Google’s effective CPM won’t change much overnight. Saul Hansell has more details at Bits.



Most important: Just as with video ads running on Google’s AdSense network, Google collects its money when you click to view the video, regardless of whether or not you click through to the advertiser’s Web site. Which means even after watching a video ad, you’re still on Google’s site, where you can keep reading search results — or click another ad.

Find one in the wild? We’d love to see what they look like — take a screenshot and send it to [email protected]

