Even Santa Relies On Google In This New Ad [THE BRIEF]

A new ad for Google’s Helpout platform shows that sometimes even Santa needs some video chat advice from Google’s experts. The spot, from Anomaly, shows Kris Kringle getting help with his outfit and baking Christmas cookies.

McDonald’s is stuck with about 10 million pounds of Mighty Wings after the much-hyped new menu item failed to stir consumer demand.

Organic‘s VP/strategy and planning Anna Banks and EVP/marketing intelligence Tom Thomas are no longer with the agency, AgencySpy reports.

Oracle purchased the e-mail and digital marketing firm Responsys for $US1.5 billion. The move is thought to be a response to competitor Salesforce, which has acquired marketing services firms in the past.

Water filter brand PUR picked Arnold Worldwide to be its creative agency of record.

Country star Blake Shelton stars in a new holiday spot for JCPenney that is drawing strong reviews. The ad, made by Doner, promotes JCPenney’s support of the USO and shows Shelton singing the chorus of Silent Night along with the families of overseas soldiers.

News Corp acquired the Dublin-based social news agency Storyful.

Some folks from Mother London went a week without internet. Here’s what they learned.

