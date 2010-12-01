Google's Sad Orkut Announcement: We Just Added Badges!

Orkut, Google‘s social network that is popular in India and Brazil, and a punchline elsewhere, just made this announcement on its official blog:



You might have noticed something new in orkut. Some of your friends may have little icons on their profile pages, and you may start seeing some updates from friends as well. These are our new orkut badges!

Yes, Google just found out about badges, and its actually proud of that fact.

If you were wondering why Google needed to buy a slew of social startups to build its Facebook competitor, there’s your answer.

