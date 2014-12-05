Google's Revenue Dwarfs All The Biggest Media Companies

As Business Insider’s founder and CEO said at Tuesday’s Ignition conference, “There is one law of media: money follows eyeballs.” To prove his point, Henry Blodget showed off this chart, which shows just how much Google dwarfs all the biggest media companies, from older companies like The New York Times to newer ones like Facebook.

Based on company filings charted by BI Intelligence, Google’s estimated $US70 billion in revenue is more than twice that of Time Warner’s ($US30 billion), five times that of Viacom’s ($US14 billion), and 14 times more than Yahoo’s expected revenue this year. Even more impressive: Its revenue is almost half the size of all TV advertising around the globe ($US174 billion).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.