Google's Really Cute New Ad Is Actually Against Google's Rules

Google has a new ad promoting its Chrome operating system, and it’s a really sweet ad about a dad who creates a Gmail account in his daughter’s name and emails her a bunch of pictures and messages so she can see them when she’s grown up enough.



There’s only one problem: as TechCrunch’s Alexia Tsotsis points out, it’s against Google’s terms of service to open an email account for a child under the age of 13.

(Google PR says the story is not about a father opening an account for his daughter to use, but… Come on.)

This oversight from Google is pretty funny, but we’re glad their ToS didn’t stop them making a really touching ad.

Here it is:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Don’t Miss: The 29 Most Valuable Brands In The World →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.