Google's Plan To Clobber Apple's iTunes

Google hopes to end Apple’s reign as champion of the online music world.

As your music library moves off of single devices, and onto the Internet, the idea is that Google could develop some sort of an advantage.

It doesn’t help that Lala, the type of cloud-based service that can do such a thing, was recently acquired by Apple after they outbid Google. But that’s not to say Google won’t be able to edge out in front of Apple in the long run.

According to Eliot Van Buskirk at Wired, these are the five things Google must do if it is going to beat Apple at its own game:

1. Lower prices to 10 cents or less. Apple will be unlikely to go that low, since it currently sells the majority of its tunes for 99 cents.

2. Make cloud-based music services portable. Don’t lock in your customers! Let them take their music somewhere else.

3. Charge consumers for large cloud-based collections, not small ones. “As with Gmail, this could be a low yearly fee for collections above a certain size.”

4. Do something in the living room. People like to rock out in there, too.

5. Continue to leverage search. Search: It’s what Google does best.

