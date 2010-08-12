Google's Push Into Gaming Is "A Strategic Necessity"

Facebook continues to be the number one destination for online social gaming, but Google is hoping to change that. It’s become increasingly clear in recent months that the internet behemoth wants to challenge Facebook directly, and according to some in the analyst community, this new focus from Google is a necessary step for the company.



Colin Sebastian of Lazard Capital Markets attended a Google ‘Think Gaming’ summit this week, and he noted that the company focused on “the opportunities surrounding Google’s search and advertising platforms to drive traffic and engagement with users of online games.” Sebastian said he thinks that “games have gained critical significance within Google for several primary reasons.”

One of those reasons is that a greater games focus would help to push Google’s Android platform, as well as Chrome and Google Checkout adoption. “With games quickly emerging as key applications for social networks and mobile App Stores, we expect Google to leverage its increasing share in the mobile market to expand and aggregate casual and social games. We also believe that Google sees this market as an opportunity to leverage its leadership position online in the face of mounting competition, while also a chance to revive Google Checkout — the payment service that competes with PayPal. In addition, we expect Google to launch an App Store within the Chrome browser,” he commented.

Another major reason is quite simply Facebook’s ever growing presence online, and that’s a threat to Google. “As Facebook increasingly looms large as a legitimate competitor to Google, and as social games become a bigger part of the market for online content (e.g., DIS acquisition of Playdom), we believe the focus on games is regarded as a strategic necessity. Data suggests that 40% of the time spent on Facebook is playing social games, which is helping to provide Facebook with a stronger platform for display advertising, payments (Facebook Connect) and even the launch of a search style service (Facebook Answers),” Sebastian noted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.