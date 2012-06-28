Google's Product Head: The Point Of The Nexus 7 Isn't To Outsell Other Tablets

Hugo Barra, Google’s director of product management, admitted in an interview with Bloomberg West on Wednesday that he’s not sure if the company’s new Nexus 7 tablet will outsell other Android tablets, but he suggested that’s not really Google’s goal.



“I don’t know if it will [outsell other Android tablets],” Barra said in the interview. “The goal of the Nexus program is to set direction for the ecosystem. We think that this is a really, really good product in terms of specs, in terms of size and price and so on. So we think it gives the ecosystem a direction… We think there is a lot of innovation to be done that starts with this 7-inch tablet.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.