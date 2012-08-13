Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside's Ideas For Building Killer Next-Generation Smartphones

Photo: Motorola

How will Motorola beat Samsung in the Android phone market? By gutting its staff and focusing on just a few phones.Google announced its big plan for turning Motorola around in the New York Times today. It sounds much like what Steve Jobs did when he took over Apple. Focus on a few products and get them right.



When you do that, though, you better be right about your products.

So, what is Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside thinking can separate his phones from the iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy line?

According to the NYT:

He wants to make the company’s products cool again by loading them with things like sensors that recognise who is in a room based on their voices, cameras that take crisper photos and batteries that last for days.

We hope this is just a short toss off line from Dennis Woodside. Because if this is the best Woodside can come up with for beating Apple and Samsung, Motorola is hosed. Longer battery life and better photos are no-brainers. Apple and Samsung have been doing that for years.

