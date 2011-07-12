Google's Photovine Site Is Live -- It Looks Like A Photo-Sharing Service

Last month, Google got the trademark on the word Photovine and registered the domain through MarkMonitor.



A tipster just pointed us to the site and it looks like there’s something there now: a page advertising some kind of photo sharing app running on an iPhone.

There’s also a support page with a FAQ about the app.

The privacy policy page on the site mentions that it’s a project by Slide, Max Levchin’s social sharing company that Google acquired last year. Slide has been releasing other apps largely independently from other Google social efforts like Google+. Just last week, Slide began issuing invites for a photo-sharing app called Pool Party.

As of 11 pm PT there’s no PhotoVine app in Apple’s App Store.

We’ve contacted Google to find out more and will update this when we hear back.

Here’s the screen:

And here’s the full FAQ:

What is Photovine?

Photovine is a community that’s about creating fun and unique collections of photos that we call Vines.

How does Photovine work?

In Photovine, vines connect you with people through the ideas and themes expressed in your photos.

A vine is like a constantly growing family of photos connected through a common caption created by you, your friends, and people all over the world.

Some examples of vines could be: “What Weekends Are Made Of”, “Secret Stuffed Animal”, “Party People”, or, “Love of My Life”.

As people add photos to vines, they tell their own stories about the moments, images, and ideas that define our lives in a way that’s social, creative, and fun.

Start a vine by taking a photo and creating a new caption, or add to an existing vine. Other people will see your vine and join in by adding their own photo, showing their own take on the caption.

What kind of photos can I post?

If you find yourself with a photo that you’re not sure is a good idea to post, it’s probably not. As a rule of thumb, if you wouldn’t want your family to see it, you probably shouldn’t post it.

What about privacy?

We take your privacy seriously. Please read our Privacy Policy to learn more about how we treat the information collected from you while using our app.

Speaking of privacy, remember that the Photovine community is uber public. Anyone can see your photos, even if they’re not following you. Being able to find like-minded strangers and make new friends is part of what makes Photovine so fun and unique.

Frequently Asked Questions:

How do I change my profile pic?

To change your profile picture, click on the Profile button at the bottom right of the screen and then tap the picture icon to the left of your nickname and following/follower/likes counters. A message will appear asking if you’d like to change your picture. Click “Change”, then snap a new picture or select one from your existing library.

How do I remove a photo I’ve uploaded?

Go to your own photo (via Vine or Profile) and click the Options button.

How do I remove a comment I’ve posted?

Removing your own comments is easy. Simply tap on your comment and choose “Remove Comment” from the Options menu that appears.

Can I edit a vine I created?

You may only remove photos that you uploaded. If someone else has uploaded a photo that violates our Terms or Community Guidelines to a vine you’ve created, Flag the photo for removal and we’ll review it.

How do I unfollow someone?

Go to the person’s profile and select “Unfollow” from the bottom of the screen.

How to I report a bad photo?

Thanks for reporting bad photos. If you see something unsavory, click the Options button at the bottom of the photo and Flag it. Our team will review the content and if it’s broken our Terms or Community Guidelines, it will likely be removed at once.

How do I report a bad user?

Flag one of their photos. This will prompt us to review the rest of their content.

Who do I contact with questions regarding moderation?

If your photos have been removed by the Photovine staff, you should have received an email notification letting you know that your content was in violation of our terms. If you would like to inquire further about the appropriateness of your photos, you can respond to that email. Please don’t write us asking for your photo back. Photos taken via Photovine will automatically be saved to the Photo Library of your device.

Who can I email if I have a problem?

Please email us at [email protected]

Who can I send feedback and suggestion to?

We’d love to hear your thoughts! Drop us a line at [email protected]

More Questions?

Send an email to [email protected] and we’ll get back to you as quick as we can!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.