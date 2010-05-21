Google's Open Video Codec Already Being Questioned

Photo: AP

Google’s open source video codec VP8 is already under pressure from the group that controls the rival video codec.Larry Horn, CEO of MPEG-LA, which is the consortium of companies that controls H.264, told John Paczkowski of All Things D, he’s already looking at assembling a patent pool to get royalties from the VP8 format.



His contention is that VP8 could not have been made without infringing on some of the patents that protect H.264.

This echos what Steve Jobs had previously said in an email. Steve wrote, “A patent pool is being assembled to go after Theora and other “open source” codecs now.”

This could just be noise, though. Thom Holwerda at OS News notes that MPEG-LA has been threatening to sue over Theora for a while now, and has yet to do so.

Google says it did due diligence on the VP8 format and believes it does not violate patents.

Regardless, as we wrote yesterday, this video codec is going be another point of tension in Google and Apple’s relationship.

