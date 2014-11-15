Check Out Google's Crazy Offices In Tel Aviv

Google set up offices in Tel Aviv at the end of 2012.

As with most Google offices, the place looks incredible. What follows is a gallery of the new office. You really have to see it to believe it.

There are trees, picnic tables, and wild design all over the place. It’s a touch cluttered in spots, but overall really nice.

The office is being used for sales, marketing, and engineering. It takes up seven of eight floors of the building.

It was designed by Camenzind Evolution, which worked with Setter Architects and Studio Yaron Tal. Google has worked with Camenzind in the past.

