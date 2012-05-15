RANKED: The Best Slides And Worst Slides In Google's Offices

Photo: AP

Google has some of the best offices in the world. They’re gorgeous, huge spaces with tons of perks.Including slides. Lots of slides.



But not all slides at Google’s offices are created equal. We’ve taken a look at all the slides at Google offices we could find, and ranked them in order of worst to best.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We haven’t ridden on these slides, and our rankings are just based on how much fun each slide looks like.

8. Google Detroit Number of lanes: 1 (enclosed) Slide rating: 2/10 The slide in Detroit is short, enclosed and sits next to a staircase. Boring. Google can really do so much better than this slide, which is a mockery of the other slides throughout Google's empire. 7. Google Canada Number of lanes: 1 (enclosed) Slide rating: 3/10 Another lonely slide next to a staircase. Some of Google's slides do feel a little uninspired at times. This one has no spirals, but it is enclosed. 6. Google New York Number of lanes: 1 Slide rating: 3/10 While it's metal and open, it still doesn't have any kind of fancy spiral. It's not as bad as the slide in Detroit, but the slide in Google's New York office is still pretty simple for Google standards. 5. Google Mountain View Number of lanes: 1 Slide rating: 5/10 This is another simple, pretty straightforward slide. Nothing too fancy to see here, but it does differentiate itself from the earlier slides with a slight spiral. 4. Google Zurich Number of lanes: 1 Slide rating: 6/10 It's metal, it isn't enclosed and it has a full spiral. Nice job, Google Zurich! 3. Google Mobile World Congress Number of lanes: 1 (enclosed) Slide rating: 7/10 This one gets some major props because of the gargantuan Android statue right in front of it. Eric Schmidt also rode it down while he was at Mobile World Congress. Plus, it looks like it would be fun to ride because it's fully enclosed, but you can see everything outside. 2. Google San Francisco Number of lanes: 1 (enclosed) Slide rating: 8/10 We like the San Francisco slide a lot for a few reasons: It's fully enclosed, so you'll get a more visceral experience. It's multicolored, so it probably had some thought go into it. 1. Google YouTube Number of lanes: 3 Slide rating: 9/10 Here we have the grand-daddy of all slides: a carnival-level, open, three-lane slide with multiple waves. BONUS: Box has a slide too — and it could be a Google Killer. Number of lanes: 1 (enclosed) Slide rating: 7/10 This slide has not one, but two spirals as it comes down from the second floor of Box's new office in Palo Alto. Box CEO Aaron Levie has good taste. Did we miss any slides? Are you a Google employee or have you been to Google's offices? Do you have a photo of one of their slides? Let us know! Shoot us a message at [email protected] Like Google's offices? Check out Google's new office in London >

