Google's Office Has A Half Pipe!

In a thread on Quora about some of the things a Google employees should do before they leave, we found a great suggestion by Googler Aaron Boodman:



If you can skateboard or rollerblade, don’t forget to ride the half pipe.

There’s a photo of that half pipe from Brett Crosby, Google’s director of social product marketing, on Google Plus.

Skateboarders would call this a mini-ramp since it looks like it’s only four-feet tall, and the transitions are pretty mellow.

If you’re a skateboarder at Google and you haven’t ridden the ramp, you really should. If you’ve never ridden a skateboard, trying to drop in on the ramp is a terrible idea. Unless you’re into pain.

Photo: Brett Crosby / Google+

