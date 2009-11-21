Google's October Might Have Been Awesome

Google (GOOG) should deliver a great fourth quarter, as keyword pricing and cost per click are both up, according to analysis from Brian Pitz at UBS, published in a note this week.



Pitz says CPCs are up 26% in October compared to September. UBS’s data is backed up by Efficient Frontier, the search engine marketing company who saw a 27% growth in October from September by advertisers spending over $300,000.

As a caveat, some of this impact is probably seasonal–October is the start of the strongest ad season of the year, especially for toys. Also, these numbers are US only.

But here’s how it’s breaking out:

