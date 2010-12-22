Google Now Looking To Buy A Groupon Clone

Photo: AP

After getting rejecting by Groupon, Google is now in the market to buy a Groupon clone, the New York Post reports.Which of the 500 Groupon clones will Google pick? The New York Post doesn’t say, but it does focus much of its article on BuyWithMe. (BuyWithMe recently lost its CEO, Cheryl Rosner.)



Is it smart for Google to buy a Groupon clone? Groupon owns 80% of the market, and it doesn’t seem like the hundreds of competitors have made much of a dent.

